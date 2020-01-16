Gaithersburg city manager retires

Closings and Delays
The mayor and city council are starting a search for his replacement.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Gaithersburg’s city manager is retiring after over 20 years of service to the city.

Tony Tomasello started his career with the city as its first Economic Development Director in 1996. He worked his way up to City Manager by 2012.

Since he started his career with the city, Gaithersburg has seen it’s population increase by over 55 percent.

According to the city, his last day on the job is May 7.

The mayor and city council are starting a search for his replacement.

