FutureFest takes over downtown Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – Sunday’s FutureFest in downtown Silver Spring, Md. brought out hundreds of people for an afternoon of music, culture and technology.

The event focused on innovations in STEAM: science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The festival had lots of hands-on activities for children and adults.

Local leaders gave remarks at the event, including Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

“I’m going to end with a quote from Albert Einstein, who said, ‘imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited to all we know and understand, while imagination embraces the entire world and all there will ever be to know and understand,'” said Van Hollen to the crowd. “So let us imagine our future together.”

The event also featured food and drink from different parts of the world.