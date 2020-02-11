Funding for Fort Detrick research lab to be released

According to Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, a phone call on Monday with senior Department of Defense officials ended with good news.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — following pushback in a letter to the Secretary of Defense, Maryland senators say funding for a top biomedical research lab will be released.

The senators received assurance that payments are being released this week for two research programs including the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick in Frederick and the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense at Aberdeen Proving Grounds.

“Funds will flow in the immediate terms and then we will remain in close coordination with the defense department and Fort Detrick and the folks at Aberdeen Proving Grounds to put ourselves on a sustainable long-term path,” explained Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Van Hollen says some funding will be released while the defense department reviews accounting and billing procedures.