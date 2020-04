MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — All lanes were closed on the inner loop of I-495 at Greentree Road, the Maryland State Highway Adminstration tweeted shortly before 6 p.m..

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that a truck overturned, causing a fuel spill on the roadway. According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the incident was called in around 5 p.m.