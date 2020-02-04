Free tax services for low-income residents in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is offering free tax services to residents who make $56,000 or less per year.

Officials say the program is in place to help those get the best refunds possible. The county and the City of Gaithersburg partnered with the Community Action Agency under the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance also known as the VITA Program. The county hired IRS certified volunteers to assist residents in both English and Spanish. Last year, the vita program served over 2,000 individuals and families.

“This is a program that is specifically for our county residents to assist them to ensure that they are making the best decisions when utilizing the vita program,” said Tawana Lofton, City of Gaithersburg community services.

The free tax assistance is available now through April 15th at various sites throughout the county. For more information visit www.montgomerycountymd.gov/cashback or call 240-777-1123.