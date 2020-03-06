Free tax program in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM)– Did you know that you could get your taxes done for free in Montgomery county?

Volunteer Income Tax Assistant, or VITA, is a free program for low-income residents and senior citizens to help them with their tax returns. Every Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m former IRS employees and other IRS certified accountants volunteer at the Aspen Hill library to help members of the community file their taxes.

“Some of your name brand people might charge $200 or $300. We do it for free because every dollar counts and we do it because we want to help people,” said VITA coordinator Steven Swartz.

The VITA program will run at the Aspen Hill Library until April 9th. Click here to find out what paperwork you may need to bring.