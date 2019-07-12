Free Slurpee Day brings in millions

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, MD (WDVM) — July 11 means one thing for many people — free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven convenience stores.

This year, 7-Eleven is expected to pour out nine million free small Slurpee drinks from 11 o’clock in the morning to 7 p.m.

Many waited in line to take their pick at a combination of flavors poured by a store employee, and some say the event has become an annual tradition.

“It is a tradition. We’ve done this since they were two and three years old. We come out to 7-Eleven and get a Slurpee. It just brings memories. We just got done talking about last year’s Slurpee adventure, so every year we bring up a new adventure,” said Tracey O’Keefe.

And if use the 7-Rewards app, you can get a coupon for a free Slurpee on Friday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News