Free Slurpee Day brings in millions

FREDERICK, MD (WDVM) — July 11 means one thing for many people — free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven convenience stores.

This year, 7-Eleven is expected to pour out nine million free small Slurpee drinks from 11 o’clock in the morning to 7 p.m.

Many waited in line to take their pick at a combination of flavors poured by a store employee, and some say the event has become an annual tradition.

“It is a tradition. We’ve done this since they were two and three years old. We come out to 7-Eleven and get a Slurpee. It just brings memories. We just got done talking about last year’s Slurpee adventure, so every year we bring up a new adventure,” said Tracey O’Keefe.

And if use the 7-Rewards app, you can get a coupon for a free Slurpee on Friday.