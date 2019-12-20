Free Holiday rides in Montgomery County to combat drunk driving

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department wants to remind residents about the importance of driving sober. The department launched their SoberRide program, which begins at 9 p.m. on December 20 and gives residents up to $15 off of one ride with the promo code (free if it costs less than $15).
The SoberRide program provided by Washington Regional Alcohol programs (WRAP) offers free transportation services for people who might be under the influence during the holiday season and looking for a safe way home. Any rides below $15 are free, or riders can get $15 off of one ride that costs more than that. Currently, this program operates in December and January during the holiday season.
The code will be posted at 9 p.m. on December 20, December 27 and December 31 and will be valid from 10:00 p.m until 4:00 a.m. from December 20, 2019, to January 1, 2019. It is valid for up to $15 off one ride taken in the coverage area. For more information about this program visit wrap.org/soberride/.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) around 40% of U.S traffic deaths, last year involved drunk drivers.
