Free Holiday rides in Montgomery County to combat drunk driving

Safe Ride program launches in Montgomery county providing a safe alternative for those looking for a ride home this holiday season.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department wants to remind residents about the importance of driving sober. The department launched their SoberRide program, which begins at 9 p.m. on December 20 and gives residents up to $15 off of one ride with the promo code (free if it costs less than $15).

Have a plan, drive responsibly, and choose a sober driver. The @WRAP_org SoberRide program begins tonight. https://t.co/q8mxkSQAev — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) December 20, 2019

The SoberRide program provided by Washington Regional Alcohol programs (WRAP) offers free transportation services for people who might be under the influence during the holiday season and looking for a safe way home. Any rides below $15 are free, or riders can get $15 off of one ride that costs more than that. Currently, this program operates in December and January during the holiday season.

The code will be posted at 9 p.m. on December 20, December 27 and December 31 and will be valid from 10:00 p.m until 4:00 a.m. from December 20, 2019, to January 1, 2019. It is valid for up to $15 off one ride taken in the coverage area. For more information about this program visit wrap.org/soberride/.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) around 40% of U.S traffic deaths, last year involved drunk drivers.