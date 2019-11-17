Free HIV testing in Prince George County

HYATTSVILLE, Md (WDVM)– Safeway Pharmacy partnered up with SLK and First United Methodist Church to provide free HIV testing in Hyattsville Saturday. People who got tested received a free turkey.

An estimated 1.1 million people in the United States had HIV at the end of 2016, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Of those people, about 14%, or 1 in 7 people, did not know they had HIV. Prince George’s County, MD and the District of Columbia have some of the highest HIV rates in the U.S.

“We need to stop the stigma. There are people living with HIV in shame and darkness and it doesn’t have to be so, it’s a preventable disease but it’s also a treatable one so it’s just about knowing your status and take your medicine,” said Sharon Coker SLK Executive Director.

There will be free HIV testing every third Saturday from 1-3 pm at the First United Methodist Church of Hyattsville. SLK will also be hosting a number of events throughout the year, where you can receive free services for getting tested for more information about SLK’s upcoming events visit https://www.slkhealthcorp.org/.