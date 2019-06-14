Free deck inspections extended throughout the summer in Montgomery County

Recent deck collapses push the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services to assist locals

Montgomery County officials are offering free deck inspections to residents through the month of August.


This comes after two wooden decks collapsed in Germantown in recent weeks. The decks collapsed as a result of dry rot. Both incidents happened at birthday parties, and injured a number of people. This time of year is busy with graduations and cookouts, so local officials are doing their part to keep the community safe.

“We look forward to doing the inspections,” says Jim Sackett, the Manager for residential inspections at the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services,” to makes sure people have a safe summer and people can enjoy their decks.”

Montgomery County has performed more than ninety complimentary deck inspections this year alone. To schedule one at your home, just call 311.

