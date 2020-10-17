Frederick Women`s Distance Festival raises $21,000 to empower and benefit local women

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Frederick County 355 runners participated in the 31st Annual Frederick Women’s Distance Festival and raised $21,000 dollars to support local nonprofits that help women in the community.

During this nine-day race window, runners safely participated in their own neighborhoods to raise money for the Women’s Giving Circle of Frederick County.

Additionally, more than 200 businesses and individuals made donations to support women’s running, health, and fitness.

The overall goal of the festival is to serve as a celebration of the determination and dedication of women runners across the country.