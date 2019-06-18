Frederick woman arrested for heroin possession and car theft

I-270

The officer found suspected heroin in the stolen car

Jessica Humphrey was arrested Monday night.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police arrested a woman Monday night for car theft, possession of heroin and driving on a suspended license.

According to police, an officer patrolling the area of the 100 block of Jefferson Street saw Jessica Humphrey, 28, in a car that was reported stolen earlier that day. When the officer approached her, she admitted to taking the car.

The officer found 12 capsules of suspected heroin as well as CDS paraphernalia in the car after Humphrey’s confession, and she was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and charged with theft, possession of heroin, and driving on a suspended license. 

