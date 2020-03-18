Frederick woman arrested, charged in connection to stabbing

FREDERICK, MD (WDVM) — A Frederick woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a stabbing that happened Tuesday night.

According to the Frederick Police Department, 39-year-old Aimee Seals is behind bars and facing first and second degree assault charges after stabbing her boyfriend.

Police say the incident happened along McMurray Street at about 7:30 p.m. The victim was able to escape in a car and was found shortly afterwards just in front of police investigator’s offices on South Court Street.

“Detectives, upon their leaving the office to respond to the scene, located the victim on south court street. Officers responded, gave first aid measures before EMS could arrive,” explained Sgt. Andrew Alcorn with the Frederick Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area trauma center and is in stable condition.

Seals is currently being held without bond.