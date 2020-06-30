Frederick Visitor Center reopens with safety precautions

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Visitor Center is now open for local and far away travelers.

The center reopened its doors over the weekend for the first time since March when Governor Larry Hogan issued a state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to comply with CDC guidelines and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, visitors are required to wear a mask. The center also installed see-through barriers at its welcome desk and made hand sanitizer readily available beside entrances.

The reopening of the center, officials say, coupled with renewed requests for visitor guides signals an upswing in local tourism.

“We have absolutely seen an increase in interest in folks getting information about visiting. In the last one to two months, we’ve seen new requests,” explained executive director for Visit Frederick, John Fieseler, “Just over this weekend, we labeled more than a thousand packets of visitor guides to go out on top of 1,800 we sent out last week.”

Officials add that there has been an uptick in traffic to the Visit Frederick website; one of the top searches is downtown dining.

