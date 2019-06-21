Frederick townhouse fire damages two homes

The cause is determined to be from a grill

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A fire damaged two townhouses on Carrington Way in Frederick County, Maryland. The fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services, seven people are displaced and being assisted by the Red Cross. They determined the fire was caused by a grill.

The fire is out as of 7:20 p.m., but fire and rescue services said crews will remain on the scene for another hour performing overhaul and cleanup.