Frederick townhouse fire damages two homes

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A fire damaged two townhouses on Carrington Way in Frederick County, Maryland. The fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday.
According to the Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services, seven people are displaced and being assisted by the Red Cross. They determined the fire was caused by a grill.
The fire is out as of 7:20 p.m., but fire and rescue services said crews will remain on the scene for another hour performing overhaul and cleanup.
