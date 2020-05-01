Frederick Together: community leaders hold virtual town hall

In Frederick County, there are 940 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 60 deaths

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – A virtual town hall was held Thursday with community leaders to discuss the COVID-19 response called “Frederick Together.”

Officials from the county, city, health, and hospital participated in the town hall. Residents were able to ask questions regarding PPE, budget, and economic impacts. Local officials wanted to thank the community for staying home to help flatten the curve.

The town hall featured County Executive Jan Gardner, Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor, Frederick County Health Officer Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick Health President and CEO Tom Kleinhanzl, and Frederick County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Weldon.

“We have had very good cooperation from residents and that everybody is focused on trying to reduce the spread and we have been successful in flattening the curve that we talked about a month ago and then with Frederick Health Hospital expanding their capacity, “said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, health officer, Frederick County Health Department. “We are very well positioned for the situation that we are in right now.”

In Frederick County, there are 940 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 60 deaths.