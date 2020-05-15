Frederick teen to be placed in long-term behavioral modification program

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick County Circuit Court charged a 15-year old juvenile with the death of John Weed.

Officials say the teen is responsible for the murder of Weed at the Great Frederick Fair last year. A hearing was held on Friday, May 15 where it was determined that the teen will be placed in a long-term behavioral modification program.

“In the juvenile system, this is the best we can do for the family. It’s also what is right at this time for the offender given his status as a juvenile. Nothing will bring back their loved one, but I hope that they can begin to heal a little more now that this part is behind them.” State’s Attorney Charlie Smith

This is a developing story and will be updated.