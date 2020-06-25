Frederick teen begins national scholarship competition, representing the state of Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A local teen has begun her journey representing the state of Maryland in a national scholarship competition.

Megan Chang recently graduated from Oakdale High School, and she will compete in the 63rd distinguished young women national finals.

Typically this is an in-person event, but The National Scholarship Program has transitioned to a digital format this year due to COVID-19 safety protocol.

Chang, along with 49 other student state representatives, has started the competition through a series of video submissions and video conference calls.

The program’s evaluation process includes scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and public speaking.

Chang participated in public speaking via recorded video conference call. She also completed an individual interview with a panel of five judges over video conference.

Her scholastic performance has been scored through an evaluation of her high school academic record and standardized test scores.

“Everyone in this program has some amazing ability, so to be able to stand confidently with those girls, and not compare yourself, is a huge thing for sure,” said Chang.

The program will be broadcast for free on June 25, 26 and 27 on DistinguishedYW.org in place of the

in-person showcase.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM