“Frederick Strong” launches to help businesses back bounce from COVID-19

Posters and stickers have been created for businesses to put in their stores

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — “Frederick Strong,” that is a new initiative that has been developed to help businesses in Frederick County, Maryland to recover following restrictions placed by COVID-19.

The initiative provides tools to help businesses get up and going following weeks of closures. Rick Weldon, president, and CEO of Frederick County Chamber of Commerce said they have taken all the resources provided by federal, state, and local government and have made them available at one website for businesses to use.

“The effort to get back to something feeling like normal was going to have been more strategic,” said Weldon. “It is not just we can wait we will have time. We were losing small businesses daily. Companies that had to close down three months ago that couldn’t survive.

Posters and stickers have been created for businesses to put in their stores.

To find more, click here.