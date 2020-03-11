Frederick Senior Center ramps up preparedness for coronavirus

The Frederick Senior Center has posted flyers on what you need to know about the conoravirus.

New warning signs, additional hand sanitizer bottles, and flyers on the coronavirus are all items visitors to the Frederick Senior Center can now spot just after entering the building.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Health officials say those most at risk for falling ill to coronavirus are older adults over sixty years old. While there are nine confirmed cases of the virus in Maryland outside of Frederick County, officials there are taking steps to prepare seniors.

“We’re at a point where we really want to provide significant amount of education for people,” explained director of the Frederick County Senior Services Division Kathy Schey.

Frederick county has not reported a single positive case of the coronavirus as of Tuesday, but Schey says the division is doing their part to spread the word on how to stay healthy and virus-free.

“If you have symptoms such as a fever, persistent cough, please pay attention to that. We love having people here but we love having people here when they’re feeling well,” said Schey.

A posted flyer on the doors of the building asks visitors experiencing flu-like symptoms or respiratory symptoms to refrain from attending programs or services for at least 24 hours following a fever, until no longer require fever reducing medication, and until all respiratory symptoms are resolved.

The division is hoping to reach even more visitors online. Information from the county and state health officials has also been added to the division’s website.

For now, senior centers throughout the county continue to stay open and classes are running as scheduled.

For some seniors who are staying active in the community, they continue to be vigilant of their health.

“As seniors, we should be even more concerned because of our ages and possible medical conditions. Myself, I’ve done more hand washing, more cleaning of surfaces,” explained county senior resident, Flora Weirich.

“I’m not hunkered down yet,” said senior county resident Bonnie Miller, “Maybe if I hear that there’s something in Frederick, maybe I’ll stay home, I won’t interact too much.”

Schey is in contact with county health officers daily, and sometimes even multiple times a day.

In addition to frequent hand washing and limited contact, the county reminds caretakers to also play a part in preventing the virus.

“Be aware of the person you’re caring for and what they might need for preparation and planning sake,” said Schey.