Frederick School of Cosmetology owners remain silent over closing

Students were left in the cold until other schools decided to step in

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– Without notice, students and employees at the Frederick School of Cosmetology lost their jobs and certification training Tuesday morning after the school suddenly closed.

“I got a phone call from a fellow student this morning and she told me that the school had closed down and I had no idea what to do next,” said Frederick School of Cosmetology Student Lexi Caple. “I mean I’m shocked, I don’t even know what to say about it.”

Students and employees said they were scrambling to either finish their education or find employment. However, other local cosmetology schools are stepping in to make sure no one feels left behind.

“As an owner of a school, there’s a right way and a wrong way to go about this process and having your students find out after the fact because you’re moving your stuff out or whatever is happening over there is not the right way.” said The Temple: A Paul Mitchell Partner School Founder Charles Riser.

The Temple and New York New York Hair Salon and Day Spa are welcoming students to transfer over, finish their hours and graduate on time. after all, they believe every student’s future is important.

“We have children as well, we would hope if our children were in this situation that somebody else in a higher education system would step up and ensure that they can continue on their education and their career.” said The Temple: A Paul Mitchell Partner School Founder Sharon Riser.

The federal government can give out grants and funds towards accredited school’s programs to act as loans for students to afford cosmetology school, which the Frederick School was. Frederick School students are left wondering where is their money now.

“So the school has that money, the question now is what are they going to do with it,” said General Manager of New York New York Hair Salon and Day Spa Kris Fair. “What they should be doing with it is giving it back to the students so they can use that money or give it back to the government so the students can re-enroll or get a new pell grant to go to the next school.”

The Frederick School of cosmetology owners refused to comment.