Frederick salon is ready to open its doors, looks forward to May 29 reopening

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Inside New York New York Hair Salon and Day Spa, owners and staff have been imagining and planning for the day they could reopen their doors after two months of empty salon chairs.

“If you think we’ve stopped and we’re not doing anything, that is not so at all. We have stayed right on it,” said owner, Mary Louise Riser.

Staff, stylists and beauty technicians meet regularly online to discuss the dozens of new protocols the salon, based in Frederick, Maryland, plans to put into gear.

“We will have sanitation available everywhere in the building and all the staff will be wearing masks, much like today. We’ll all be constantly checking our stations to make sure everything stays sanitized,” explained general manager at New York New York, Kris Fair.

After Governor Larry Hogan’s announcement Wednesday, staff had a glimmer of hope that they could finally meet their clients on Friday when the state moves to a Safer at Home Advisory and businesses like salons can reopen at 50 percent capacity.

But Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced that she, alongside local leaders, would together decide when and how to implement changes to the state’s stay at home order.

“My staff is ready, we’re organized, the salon is ready,” Riser said, “Now we’re being told maybe not. So it’s a real roller coaster [county officials are] putting us through.”

On Thursday, Gardner announced that Frederick would move forward with a slower phase-in of the governor’s reopening plan.

Pet adoptions, pet groomers, car washes will re-open on Friday at 5 p.m. Retail can begin operating with curb-side pick-up.

“We will allow the opening of small retail shops and businesses. All business owners must manage the number of people in their stores by stationing somebody at the front door to ensure there is not more than 50 percent of the occupancy,” Gardner stated.

Gardner says she will continue to look at the number of countywide hospitalizations for COVID-19, the toll on nursing homes and stock of PPE when making further decisions.

If there is no rise in cases for the next two weeks, more restrictions will be eased by May 29th – which will include places of worship hair salons and barbershops.

“While we would have liked to open earlier, after the governor’s announcement yesterday empowering county executives to make decisions for their county, I am relieved that the county executive moved quickly and decisively with an exact date,” Fair said, “Not leaving us in limbo about when we can or can’t open.”

Hair salons and barbershops will be required to set aside hours for seniors and those most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Houses of worship can begin to hold services if physical distancing is enforced and a 50 percent capacity is maintained. Gardner added that these facilities will have a cap at 250 people.

“This virus is still in our community and I believe we have to remain vigilant. I believe people should continue to take this seriously, to stay home as much as possibility,” said Gardner.

In a statement, City of Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor wrote:

“As your Mayor, I would like nothing more than to fully reopen our City. However, we know the virus is still in our community, and risk remains. The zip codes that include and surround The City of Frederick account for 78% of our county’s COVID-19 cases. The County Executive identified the targets we need to hit for re-evaluation. Our reopening abilities rely on the willingness of our residents and community to continue to wear masks when in public places, continue to practice physical distancing, and practicing hygiene efforts.”

