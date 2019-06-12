Frederick residents voice approval for LGBTQ anti-discrimination bills

The Frederick County Council held a public hearing in regards to two bills that would include sexual orientation and gender identity language into some of the county’s anti-discrimination laws.

Introduced by Council Member Jessica Fitzwater, the two bills in question would make it unlawful to discriminate based upon gender identity and sexual orientation as it comes to housing, public accommodations and employment.

As of the current legislation, discrimination only applies to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, or physical or mental handicap

“To include sexual orientation and gender identity among those non-discrimination clauses, you’re saying that Frederick County is welcoming and inclusive,” said Liz Barrett, board member of Frederick County Public Schools.

The council will vote on the two bills on June 18.