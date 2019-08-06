Frederick residents gather in reaction to recent shootings

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Following the mass shootings that resulted in at least nine deaths in Dayton, Ohio and 22 in El Paso, Texas, President Donald Trump responded by denouncing violence.

“In one voice our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” said President Trump. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul.”

That sentiment echoed throughout the nation as communities gathered to show support for the victims and all of those affected by the mass shootings.

Communities like in Frederick, Maryland, where people have gathered for what they call an anti-hate, pro-love vigil.

“There are two kinds of sentiments. One is obviously outrage and sadness at the events in the past couple of days,” said Julio Menocal, a family doctor located on the west side of Frederick.

Menocal spoke at the vigil, highlighting how the smallest of gestures can make people feel welcomed.

“There are things we can do, the bigger events,” said Menocal, “but the smaller events that surround our community are the ones that affect us on a day-to-day basis, and I’m asking them to raise their voices and not keep silent anymore.”