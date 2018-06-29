Frederick Rescue Mission to get a new kitchen Video

FREDERICK, Md. - The kitchen at the Frederick Rescue Mission produces about 60,000 meals per year since 1925.

"We have about 700 volunteers that come through here a month, and they need a better work environment. Our staff needs a better work environment...our changed life recovery needs a better work environment. So we have a 1925 kitchen...I think that puts it at 93 years of age, so it's time for a new one,” said Frederick Rescue Mission Executive Director, Arnold Farlow.

For the next four months, they will be using a temporary kitchen which is located behind the Rescue Mission's building.

"We're going to be cooking out of that for roughly 350 people...breakfast and lunch every day. And with God's willingness, we're going to make it happen,” said Frederick Rescue Mission’s Head Chef, Andy Anderson.

While the dining hall was expanded in 2011, the cooking area remained the same. The new kitchen will ultimately help them serve more people in the community.

"In 2012, we served over 160,000 meals. Last year, we served over 130,000 meals. So we've doubled the amount of people and amount of meals we're serving, so we need a better capacity to cook and serve our folks...part of the journey of being better,” added Farlow.

Construction on the new kitchen is expected to begin next week, and it should be completed by November.

Click here to learn more about the Frederick Rescue Mission.