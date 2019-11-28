Frederick Rescue Mission served up Thanksgiving meal for 400 guests

Phillip Williams and Carlton Hill have been running through the kitchen prepping and cooking since Wednesday to put out a full Thanksgiving Day feast.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — It’s been nearly an entire day of cooking at the Frederick Rescue Mission ahead of the annual Thanksgiving Day meal.

“We’ve been straight cooking. Turkeys in the oven, turkeys in the rotisserie, we’re deep frying turkeys out back,” Williams explained, “We’ve got mashed potatoes and gravy, we got mac and cheese, all that homemade.”

About 400 people are expected to walk through the doors of the mission during the holiday feast.

Williams says he was once among the diners here. At the time he was experiencing homelessness and was addicted to drugs. He’s since gone through the mission’s recovery program and now works as the assistant kitchen manager, and feels a sense of kinship with those he serves.

“I’ve come through these lines before living off the street and being homeless. And now I’m actually able to cook for the people who are coming through the lines. I know what it’s like to be out in the cold, I know what it’s like to feel hopeless,” Williams said.

25 volunteers are lending their time to serve up about 35 turkeys, 300 pounds of potatoes and more of the holiday favorites.

Many of them walk through the dining area, and chat with the mission’s guests.

Organizers say that face-to-face connection is what keeps the mission running.

“That’s what I think we do the best here is make folks feel welcome, that they’re not a burden to us to, they’re not a burden to society. If they didn’t come we wouldn’t have any reason to be here,” said Guy Mutchler with the Frederick Rescue Mission.

“It’s a blessing really that we have this offered here in Frederick, Maryland,” said Frederick Rescue Mission patron, Beatriz Worthington.

“It’s like a happy family. When you come here, you sit down and eat and they make you feel like family, like at home,” patron Ocie Jackson described.