Frederick Rescue Mission gives back this holiday season

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Rescue Mission served meals and gave presents to those in need this Christmas.

Anyone who wanted a hot meal could come through the mission’s doors and be served a traditional holiday feast. Some volunteers served and prepared food, while others got gifts ready for a raffle.

Dozens of people came through the mission to celebrate the Christmas holiday and for some volunteers, this is a family tradition.

Long-time volunteer Nia Shorts said, “I grew up learning to serve and to serve those in need. It’s a big tradition for my family, we’ve been doing it for years. To come and serve, and help the church and serve the church, and serve the community.”

The Frederick Rescue Mission sits on south street in downtown Frederick.