Frederick Regional Health System looking to rebrand

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – One name, one family, one mission. That is the new motto for Frederick Health.

After two years in the works, Frederick Regional Health System is preparing to consolidate all of its business units under a single name, Frederick Health.

Frederick Memorial Hospital will now be called Frederick Health Hospital. Monocacy Health partners will be Frederick Health Medical Group. Hospice of Frederick County will be Frederick Health Hospice. Corp OHS will be Frederick Health Employer Solutions and FMH Home Health will be Frederick Health Home Care.

While the names of each of these organizations will be different, the mission remains the same and that is to have a positive impact on the well-being of every individual in the community.

“This is more than a renaming,” said President & CEO, Tom Kleinhanzl. “It is a renaming, but it’s how we want to deliver culturally on that expectation of care that people have of us. So we want to do it in an integrated way, that’s focused on individual health.”

The full transformation to Frederick Health, including a consolidated website, is set to be completed by early 2020.

For more information about the rebranding efforts at Frederick Health, click here.