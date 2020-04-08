Frederick Rd closed for collision, 6 injured

Live Now
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Frederick Rd (Rt 355) is closed between Old Hundred Rd and Lynwood Farm Ct for a collision at 12:15 p.m. on April 8, 2020. (Courtesy: Google Maps)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Rd is closed between Old Hundred Rd and Lynwood Farm Ct on Wednesday afternoon due to a collision, Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue tweeted.

Piringer tweeted that six people were taken to the hospital, including two children. Officer Rick Goodale from Montgomery County Police said they received a call for the incident at 12:12 p.m. at Frederick Rd and Little Bennett Dr. He added that all injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

