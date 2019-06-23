Frederick Pride celebration attracts thousands

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — There were flags, pins, and a whole lot of love at Frederick’s 8th annual Pride celebration.

For a few friends, the festival is a place that makes them feel included.

“I’m just really feeling like welcome here, feeling a really loving presence here. It does feel warm and fuzzy, like a nice hug, like I matter here,” said Blair.

Musicians, artists, people, and puppies showed their support for their LGBTQ neighbors and friends. The celebration helps create visibility in the community.

“It shows people that we’re here, we’re queer and you’re gonna have to get used to it. It’s solidarity for us, and it shows the rest of the world that we’re not here for play, you have to respect us and we’re visible,” she added.

Pride isn’t just for members of the LGBTQ community. A volunteer who doesn’t identify as LGBTQ wanted to show her support as an ally.

“I’m volunteering at the HIV AIDS free-testing booth. One of my family members actually died from it, so it really hits home for me. I’m really happy to be here,” said Emily Mogel, a volunteer and LGBTQ ally.