Frederick Pride 2020 canceled

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Pride 2020 has been canceled after plans to postpone the event were scrapped.

Last Wednesday, board members of The Frederick Center voted unanimously to cancel the event after discussions with the Frederick County Health Department and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The 9th annual event, which was originally slated to happen in June, was pushed back to October before the final decision to cancel.

“It is a massive deal in Frederick to have Pride and it is very important to our community that they know that they are safe and have a space where they can be their true selves,” explained Kris Fair with The Frederick Center, “Our organization struggled massively with this decision but at the end of the day, health and safety of the public won the day.”

The annual event brings in close to 10,000 participants and more than 150 vendors.

“We look forward to coming back stronger than ever for our 10th anniversary Frederick Pride, planned for Saturday June 26, 2021, at Carroll Creek Linear Park! We have BIG plans for our 10th anniversary and we cannot wait to share them with you,” the organization stated in a Facebook post.

For those who are struggling and in need of services, The Frederick Center invites you to visit its website.

