Frederick police rule death investigation as a homicide

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department found the body of an adult woman on July 29 around 8:24 a.m. near Rock Creek at Waverly Drive.

According to officials, the victim has been identified as 37-year-old Kelly Meadows Serra and her death has been ruled as a homicide. Officials say this crime was an isolated incident that is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Frederick Police Department at 301-600-2102 or the primary investigator, Detective Wolfe at 240-549-4450.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

