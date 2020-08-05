FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department found the body of an adult woman on July 29 around 8:24 a.m. near Rock Creek at Waverly Drive.
According to officials, the victim has been identified as 37-year-old Kelly Meadows Serra and her death has been ruled as a homicide. Officials say this crime was an isolated incident that is still under investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Frederick Police Department at 301-600-2102 or the primary investigator, Detective Wolfe at 240-549-4450.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Frederick police rule death investigation as a homicide
- Newsfeed Now: Stimulus bill battle continues; ‘Zombie cicadas’ in Tennessee
- Mayor Bowser provides COVID-19 update for DC
- Walmart announces dates, locations for its parking lot drive-in theaters
- ‘Zombie cicadas’ infected with mind-controlling fungus emerge
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App