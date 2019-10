FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police are currently communicating with suspects involved in an armed robbery.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Motter Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. and identified a victim who led officers to an apartment where the suspect refuses to leave.

At least four people exited the apartment building with their hands in the air. The individuals were apprehended.

Police are still on the scene.