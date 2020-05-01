Frederick Police report uptick in missing young persons cases

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department has seen an increase in missing young persons cases and officers have identified a common thread.
Between March and April, the department has investigated 16 missing persons cases involving 12 different teenagers.
Officers say one teenage girl remains missing, but all others were located unharmed and reported being at a friends house.
“Due to social distancing and the stay at home order, [kids] might not be seeing their friends, communicating with their friends as much so we believe a lot of this has to do with them wanting to go out and see friends,” Lt. Kirk Hennberry with the Frederick Police Department explained.
Now the department is reaching out to parents to check in with their kids amid the state’s stay at home order and to learn more about who their friends are.
“A lot of cases we have, the parents are aware they know a friend and they just know the first name,” Hennberry said, “and they have no idea where they live.”
The department is can also step in to help with resources as part of their victims services unit.
“Dealing with the psychological issue of ‘I’m shut in, I’m not seeing my friends’, that’s something our victim services unit, they’re able to give those resources. They can definitely provide more information on how parents having those talks with kids,” said Hennberry.
In addition to the department’s victim services unit, police also encourage families to check out parenteenconnect.org
As of Friday evening, Maria Cecilia Vicente Cash, a 17-year-old Hispanic girl remains missing. She was last seen along the 800 block of Young Place at about 10:00 p.m. on March 29. She is approximately 4 feet, 9 inches tall and about 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information about Ms. Vicente Cash’s whereabouts to contact Detective Stephen Radtke at 240-549-4579.
