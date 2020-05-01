Frederick Police report uptick in missing young persons cases

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department has seen an increase in missing young persons cases and officers have identified a common thread.

Between March and April, the department has investigated 16 missing persons cases involving 12 different teenagers.

Officers say one teenage girl remains missing, but all others were located unharmed and reported being at a friends house.

“Due to social distancing and the stay at home order, [kids] might not be seeing their friends, communicating with their friends as much so we believe a lot of this has to do with them wanting to go out and see friends,” Lt. Kirk Hennberry with the Frederick Police Department explained.

Below are resources for signs that your teen may need help & suggestions on staying engaged with your child's social life & promote emotional well-being during the pandemic: https://t.co/mrjHDpdHH0 https://t.co/BWPsKXV6nc — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) April 30, 2020

Now the department is reaching out to parents to check in with their kids amid the state’s stay at home order and to learn more about who their friends are.

“A lot of cases we have, the parents are aware they know a friend and they just know the first name,” Hennberry said, “and they have no idea where they live.”

The department is can also step in to help with resources as part of their victims services unit.

“Dealing with the psychological issue of ‘I’m shut in, I’m not seeing my friends’, that’s something our victim services unit, they’re able to give those resources. They can definitely provide more information on how parents having those talks with kids,” said Hennberry.

In addition to the department’s victim services unit, police also encourage families to check out parenteenconnect.org

As of Friday evening, Maria Cecilia Vicente Cash, a 17-year-old Hispanic girl remains missing. She was last seen along the 800 block of Young Place at about 10:00 p.m. on March 29. She is approximately 4 feet, 9 inches tall and about 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Frederick Police are investigating a missing person case in reference to Maria Cecilia Vicente Cash, 17. Please call 301-600-2102 if you have info about her whereabouts. https://t.co/1zDJiV1klc pic.twitter.com/egzZxNrbmh — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) March 30, 2020

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information about Ms. Vicente Cash’s whereabouts to contact Detective Stephen Radtke at 240-549-4579.