Frederick Police release suspects name after barricade search turns empty

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, we brought you the story about a barricade search that lead to no arrests, but now the Frederick Police Department needs your help in locating the suspect.

Police need your help locating, Terrence Kerns Junior, 30, of Frederick, Md. Police did not release a picture of a suspect.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive for a report of a gunshot. They were able to locate a male victim, but he had no injuries. According to a press release, a single cartridge casing was located where the fight between the two occurred.

Kerns Jr. has an active arrest warrant for charges which include assault in the first degree and reckless endangerment.

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information about Kerns’ location to call FPD at 301-600-2102.