Frederick Police release picture of burglary suspect

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a commercial burglary.

The suspect is described as a white male with brow facial hair and glasses.

Officers responded to the community living services building located on the 7000 block of Hayward Road. The burglary occurred before 1 a.m. on May 2nd.
The suspect forced entry into the building and stole many items from the inside.

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer Eric Fogle at 240-549-4722 or efogle@FrederickMDPolice.org.  Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).

