Frederick police raise over $4,000 for Special Olympics

The two days police officers spend on the Dunkin Donuts roof truly paid off.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department spent two days on a rooftop for an annual fundraiser and it definitely paid off.

The numbers are in and officers managed to raise $4,276 during their October Cops on Rooftops event at Dunkin Donuts.

The funding surpassed this year’s goal by nearly $300. The money raised from passersby on their way for a cup of coffee will benefit Special Olympics Maryland.

“Since 1980, the police officers have been the guardians of the flame of hope for the Special Olympics. It’s our duty to guide that and guard that flame of hope so that our athletes can participate in all the special events that they wish to,” explained Sgt. Rebecca Carrodo with the Frederick Police Department.

This year, officers exceeded their 2018 fundraising total by a thousand dollars.