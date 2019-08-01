Frederick Police make arrest for crack cocaine distribution

34-year-old Tyrell Thomas Price has been charged with distribution of crack cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of crack cocaine.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police have made an arrest for the distribution of crack cocaine.

On July 31 at around 8:30 p.m., members of the Frederick Police Department’s Street Crimes unit were conducting surveillance in the Carroll Park Manor neighborhood.

According to police, during that time officers observed Tyrell Thomas Price, 34, meet a man on a bicycle. During the meeting, officers saw Price sell crack cocaine to that person. After the drug deal, both suspects separated.

Officers said they were familiar with Price from previous involvements. The police were able to locate Price later in the evening in downtown Frederick and made an arrest.

Price was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention center and is charged with distribution of crack cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of crack cocaine.