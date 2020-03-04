Frederick Police joins Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department has joined a statewide non-profit that seeks to solve crimes with some incentive.

In September of last year, Lieutenant Kirk Henneberry reached out to non-profit, Metro Crime Stoppers (MCS) of Maryland to see if there was room to add a ninth jurisdiction to the organization that actively supports law enforcement.

“The chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Earl Winterling, he invited me to the February meeting. I sat in on the meeting, learning the process and fortunately they agreed to have the City of Frederick jurisdiction brought on board,” explained Lt. Kirk Henneberry with the Frederick Police Department.

The volunteer-run organization encourages people with information about a crime to offer up what they know, anonymously, by submitting a tip online, through their Facebook page, or by phone. Tips leading to an arrest open up the possibility of a cash reward of up to $2,000.

“Some people are driven by money. If we have a funding source and it can help solve a crime, it’s great. It’s a win-win,” Henneberry said.

The department previously had no funding source to offer up money for information.

Police are hoping to close the book on investigations from wanted persons cases to some of the most severe crimes like murder.

“We’ve been successful in closing homicides here but we have one that’s been open since 2018 of Mr. David Germaine Wilson,” Henneberry explained, “[We] haven’t been able to charge in that case.”

That case remains unsolved, as does a December 2019 hit-and-run that killed Richard Shelton. Henneberry mentioned these two cases as investigations the department aims to close with the help of MCS.