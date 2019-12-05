Frederick Police investigating armed bank robbery

UPDATED AT 1:05 p.m.: Police describe the suspect as a slim black male. FPD says he went into the bank, displayed a firearm and demanded money.
The bank teller alerted police with a button designed to alert authorities in robbery situations.
(12:42 p.m.) FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Woodsboro Bank in the Downtown Frederick area, Frederick Police confirmed at 12:42 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
This story is developing and will be updated.
