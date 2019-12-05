Frederick Police investigating armed bank robbery

I-270

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATED AT 1:05 p.m.: Police describe the suspect as a slim black male. FPD says he went into the bank, displayed a firearm and demanded money.

The bank teller alerted police with a button designed to alert authorities in robbery situations.

(12:42 p.m.) FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Woodsboro Bank in the Downtown Frederick area, Frederick Police confirmed at 12:42 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories