Frederick Police investigate third shooting in eight days

Six people have been injured in the shootings

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Frederick Police say there’s been a recent uptick in gun violence in Frederick, where six people have been shot in the last eight days.

A shooting in Frederick Sunday morning left one man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was found near the intersection of 4th and N Market streets and airlifted to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.

There have been two shootings less than two blocks away from each other downtown and another shooting about two miles away on Heather Ridge Drive.

The first downtown shooting left four people injured on August 31. Sunday’s shooting and the Heather Ridge Dr. incident on Sept. 3 each left one person with injuries.

Frederick Police and area residents have raised concerns about the recent increase in gun violence in the city of Frederick.

Ben Berczek has lived in Frederick for over a year, he said he’s “very concerned and surprised. This is a very popular area for young people. That’s not something people want to be around.”

Frederick Police are working to determine if any of the shootings are related.

“We’re definitely looking into that as a possibility,” said Sgt. Andrew Alcorn of FPD’s Criminal Investigations division. “We’re not ruling anything out at this point, we’re looking at the caliber of weapon used, we’re looking at factors in all three cases, at this time we have no indication that they are related.”

FPD has received money from a gun violence reduction grant through the Governor’s office to fund additional officers working overtime.

“We are staying vigilant, residents can expect to see more uniforms, more patrols in the area,” Alcorn said. “We’re stepping up and focusing our efforts to stop this from occurring.”