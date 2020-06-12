Frederick police investigate suspicious gunshots

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department arrived in the area of the 1600 block of Shookstown Road Wednesday night around 6:46 p.m.

According to officials, they received a call about several gunshots in the area and a white four-door sedan speeding off. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the suspected vehicle or any other evidence, officials say.

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with more information about this incident to contact Detective Tyler Deatrich at 240-549-4541. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department’s tip lines: by voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), to text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.