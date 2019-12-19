Frederick Police investigate suspicious death

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — One man is dead in a case that Frederick Police are calling “suspicious.”

Investigators say the death of 58-year-old Richard Shelton might be the result of a hit and run crash. It happened near the Vista Shops along W Patrick St in the Golden Mile area, just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Shelton was found unresponsive when police got there. Bystanders gave him CPR.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen something or has information, to contact the Frederick Police Department.