Frederick Police investigate robbery and assault

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police are investigating a convenience store robbery and assault.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven located on West Patrick Street. An employee reported a suspect went behind the counter with a knife, assaulted him and fled. The employee had a laceration and a puncture wound to his left side. The suspect is described as an adult, black male, around 5’6” to 5’8” tall.

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information about this crime, or anyone who may have been in the area at the time, to contact Detective Anthony McPeak at 240-578-5684. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department by voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

The department says officers are increasing checks of businesses around the city to stop criminal activity.