Frederick police investigate reported shooting Thursday evening

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police are on the scene of a reported shooting Thursday evening on Key Parkway.

Police said the shooting was reported at 6:21 p.m. in the 100 block of Key Parkway.

Got tips? Call the Frederick Police Department 301-600-2102.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

