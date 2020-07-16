Frederick police investigate reported shooting Thursday evening

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police are on the scene of a reported shooting Thursday evening on Key Parkway.
Police said the shooting was reported at 6:21 p.m. in the 100 block of Key Parkway.
Got tips? Call the Frederick Police Department 301-600-2102.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
