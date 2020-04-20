Frederick police investigate homicide

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department (FPD) arrested one man in regards to a stabbing that occurred Sunday evening.

Police responded to the 100 block of Deerfield Place in Frederick around 6:53 p.m. for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, first responders located an adult woman suffering from a stab wound, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers took an adult male into custody at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and the FPD will not be releasing any names at this time.