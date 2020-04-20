Frederick police investigate homicide

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department (FPD) arrested one man in regards to a stabbing that occurred Sunday evening.

Police responded to the 100 block of Deerfield Place in Frederick around 6:53 p.m. for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, first responders located an adult woman suffering from a stab wound, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers took an adult male into custody at the scene.  The investigation is ongoing, and the FPD will not be releasing any names at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories