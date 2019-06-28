Frederick Police investigate fatal shooting

Police say they received the call just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night at the Apartments at Sunset complex in Frederick, Maryland.

Friday morning, Frederick Police confirmed the man who died in the incident is Gregory Knight, 30, of Frederick. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds on Columbine Drive outside an apartment building. Police say they received the call just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday and arrived on scene shortly after.

Police have confirmed that the woman who was injured is 27 years old, she was airlifted to a local trauma center.

This is the second shooting in eight days in Frederick, the other incident happened less than a mile away last week on Taney Ave.

