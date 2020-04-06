Frederick police investigate fatal pedestrian accident

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — According to The Frederick Police Department, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and despite the efforts of first responders, the victim was pronounced dead.

Frederick Police Officers say the incident happened on West Patrick Street and Linden Avenue on Sunday at approximately 9:03 p.m. The victim has not been identified and officers are handling this incident as an accident investigation.

The Frederick Police Department is requesting anyone with information about this accident to contact Officer Randy Lawson at 301-600-2100.