Frederick Police investigate fatal collision between moped and car

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man driving a moped died from his injuries after he and another driver collided in the area of Dogwood Drive and Stratford Way, Frederick Police said.

According to police, officers and fire rescue officials responded to the collision around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. The deceased driver was identified by police as Vernon Jackson Jr., 53. Police said the driver of the car, a 78-year-old man, was not injured.

The collision is still under investigation. Frederick Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has video of the incident to contact either Cpl. Simon Temple 240-674-7202 or Officer Andrew Coady 240-549-4542.