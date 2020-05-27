Frederick police investigate attempted murder and robbery

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Frederick Police Department are investigating a reported robbery in the first block of Winchester Street in Frederick around 2:16 p.m.

According to officials, Elvin Maxwell Addison Jr. pulled a handgun on the victim and discharged the handgun at the victim’s head. Addison assaulted the victim with punches and stole the victim’s wallet then fled the scene, officials say.

Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult male victim with injuries to his head. Officials say, the victim was conscious and transported to a regional trauma center.

Officers transported Addison to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center where he is currently being held without bond.

This is a developing story and will be updated.